Lowest P/E Ratio in the Footwear Industry Detected in Shares of Steven Madden (SHOO, SKX, DECK, NKE, CROX)
Below are the three companies in the Footwear industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Steven Madden ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 18.30. Skechers Usa-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 21.84. Deckers Outdoor ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 32.53.
Nike Inc -Cl B follows with a a P/E ratio of 45.49, and Crocs Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 265.20.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Crocs Inc on July 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Crocs Inc have risen 86.4%. We continue to monitor Crocs Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest p/e ratio steven madden skechers usa-a deckers outdoor nike inc -cl b crocs inc