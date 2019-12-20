Lowest P/E Ratio in the Electrical Components & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Preformed Line (PLPC, ENS, RBC, AYI, ETN)

Below are the three companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Preformed Line ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.98. Enersys is next with a a P/E ratio of 16.42. Regal Beloit Cor ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 16.71.

Acuity Brands follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.33, and Eaton Corp Plc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 18.86.

