Lowest P/E Ratio in the Cable & Satellite Industry Detected in Shares of Msg Networks- A (MSGN, LBRDA, LORL, DISH, CMCSA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Msg Networks- A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 7.08. Following is Liberty Br-A with a a P/E ratio of 11.53. Loral Space & Co ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 15.49.

Dish Network-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.63, and Comcast Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 22.23.

