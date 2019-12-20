Lowest P/E Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry Detected in Shares of Engility Holding (EGL, VEC, TGI, SPR, NPK)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Engility Holding ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.18. Following is Vectrus Inc with a a P/E ratio of 9.52. Triumph Group ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.13.

Spirit Aerosys-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 14.19, and Natl Presto Inds rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 14.38.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Spirit Aerosys-A on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $84.82. Since that call, shares of Spirit Aerosys-A have fallen 10.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.