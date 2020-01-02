Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Technology Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Tech Data Corp (TECD, ARW, NSIT, SNX, CDW)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Distributors industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Tech Data Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.5%. Following is Arrow Electronic with a future earnings growth of 5.0%. Insight Enterpri ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.1%.

Synnex Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 7.0%, and Cdw Corp/De rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.4%.

