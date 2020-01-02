Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Specialty Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Intl Flvr & Frag (IFF, BCPC, IOSP, CE, NEU)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Intl Flvr & Frag ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.3%. Following is Balchem Corp with a future earnings growth of 6.3%. Innospec Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.2%.

Celanese Corp-A follows with a future earnings growth of 7.5%, and Newmarket Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 8.2%.

