Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Regional Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Community Bank S (CBU, FCBC, PRK, BANF, FBNC)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Community Bank S ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.1%. Following is First Communi Bc with a future earnings growth of 2.4%. Park Natl Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.4%.

Bancfirst Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 2.5%, and First Bancorp/Nc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 3.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Community Bank S and will alert subscribers who have CBU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.