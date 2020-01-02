Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry Detected in Shares of Caci Intl-A (CACI, IBM, DOX, MANT, SAIC)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Caci Intl-A ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.8%. Following is Ibm with a future earnings growth of 1.9%. Amdocs Ltd ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.8%.

Mantech Intl-A follows with a future earnings growth of 7.9%, and Science Applicat rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 8.6%.

