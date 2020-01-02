Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Insurance Brokers Industry Detected in Shares of Brown & Brown (BRO, MMC, AJG, AON, EHTH)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Brown & Brown ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.2%. Following is Marsh & Mclennan with a future earnings growth of 10.1%. Arthur J Gallagh ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.4%.

Aon Plc follows with a future earnings growth of 13.6%, and Ehealth Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 68.0%.

