Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of Roper Technologi (ROP, HON, MMM, GE, RAVN)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Roper Technologi ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.0%. Honeywell Intl is next with a future earnings growth of 8.9%. 3M Co ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 9.1%.

General Electric follows with a future earnings growth of 11.6%, and Raven Industries rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 18.5%.

