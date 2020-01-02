Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Household Products Industry Detected in Shares of Energizer Holdin (ENR, CLX, KMB, PG, CHD)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Energizer Holdin ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.1%. Clorox Co is next with a future earnings growth of 3.2%. Kimberly-Clark ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.2%.

Procter & Gamble follows with a future earnings growth of 6.6%, and Church & Dwight rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 7.5%.

