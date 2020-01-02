Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Hotel & Resort REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Apple Hospitalit (APLE, RLJ, PEB, DRH, CLDT)

Below are the three companies in the Hotel & Resort REITs industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Apple Hospitalit ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.1%. Rlj Lodging Trus is next with a future earnings growth of 3.0%. Pebblebrook Hote ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.6%.

Diamondrock Hosp follows with a future earnings growth of 4.7%, and Chatham Lodging rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 12.1%.

