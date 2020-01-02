Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Vishay Intertech (VSH, BDC, AVX, APH, LFUS)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Vishay Intertech ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.6%. Following is Belden Inc with a future earnings growth of 7.1%. Avx Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.3%.

Amphenol Corp-A follows with a future earnings growth of 9.7%, and Littelfuse Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.8%.

