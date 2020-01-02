Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Electric Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Firstenergy Corp (FE, EE, IDA, SO, MGEE)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Firstenergy Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 1.4%. Following is El Paso Electric with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Idacorp Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%.

Southern Co follows with a future earnings growth of 4.1%, and Mge Energy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 4.3%.

