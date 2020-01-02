Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Diversified Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Du Pont (Ei) (DD, HUN, DOW, EMN, CC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Du Pont (Ei) ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 5.1%. Huntsman Corp is next with a future earnings growth of 5.3%. Dow Chemical Co ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.1%.

Eastman Chemical follows with a future earnings growth of 8.7%, and Chemours Co rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 12.5%.

