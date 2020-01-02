Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Diversified Banks Industry Detected in Shares of Us Bancorp (USB, JPM, WFC, C, BAC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Banks industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Us Bancorp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.8%. Jpmorgan Chase is next with a future earnings growth of 9.3%. Wells Fargo & Co ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 13.2%.

Citigroup Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 14.5%, and Bank Of America rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 14.5%.

