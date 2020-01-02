Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Eagle Materials (EXP, MLM, VMC, SUM, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Eagle Materials ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 16.7%. Following is Martin Mar Mtls with a future earnings growth of 23.4%. Vulcan Materials ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 23.9%.

Summit Materia-A follows with a future earnings growth of 32.2%, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 34.7%.

