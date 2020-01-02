Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Construction & Engineering Industry Detected in Shares of Kbr Inc (KBR, EME, AMRC, ACM, MTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Kbr Inc ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.3%. Following is Emcor Group Inc with a future earnings growth of 9.1%. Ameresco Inc-A ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.2%.

Aecom follows with a future earnings growth of 11.7%, and Mastec Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 11.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kbr Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kbr Inc in search of a potential trend change.