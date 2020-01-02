Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Commercial Printing Industry Detected in Shares of Quad Graphics In (QUAD, DLX, RRD, BRC, INWK)

Below are the three companies in the Commercial Printing industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Quad Graphics In ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 3.8%. Following is Deluxe Corp with a future earnings growth of 4.9%. Rr Donnelley & S ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 14.9%.

Brady Corp - A follows with a future earnings growth of 15.6%, and Innerworkings In rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

