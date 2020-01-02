Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry Detected in Shares of Gentex Corp (GNTX, BWA, SRI, DLPH, LEA)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 7.2%. Following is Borgwarner Inc with a future earnings growth of 7.6%. Stoneridge Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.0%.

Delphi Automotiv follows with a future earnings growth of 8.4%, and Lear Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 9.4%.

