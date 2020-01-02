Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw (AAWW, EXPD, UPS, CHRW, FWRD)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 6.0%. Following is Expeditors Intl with a future earnings growth of 7.2%. United Parcel-B ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.8%.

Ch Robinson follows with a future earnings growth of 9.9%, and Forward Air Corp rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 10.6%.

