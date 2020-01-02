Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry Detected in Shares of Toro Co (TTC, DE, AGCO, LNN, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Toro Co ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.8%. Deere & Co is next with a future earnings growth of 20.0%. Agco Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 24.9%.

Lindsay Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 28.6%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 57.2%.

