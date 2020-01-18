Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, PTSI, ODFL, USAK, LSTR)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.31. Pam Transport is next with a FCF per share of $1.39. Old Dominion Frt ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.
Usa Truck Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.68, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.94.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Roadrunner Trans on September 24th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.40. Since that call, shares of Roadrunner Trans have fallen 13.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share roadrunner trans pam transport old dominion frt usa truck inc landstar system