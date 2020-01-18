Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trucking Industry Detected in Shares of Roadrunner Trans (RRTS, PTSI, ODFL, USAK, LSTR)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Roadrunner Trans ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.31. Pam Transport is next with a FCF per share of $1.39. Old Dominion Frt ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.87.

Usa Truck Inc follows with a FCF per share of $2.68, and Landstar System rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.94.

