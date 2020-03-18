Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF, CRS, AKS, SXC, NUE)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.61. Carpenter Tech is next with a FCF per share of $0.66. AK Steel Holding Corp. ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.68.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a FCF per share of $1.13, and Nucor Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.88.

