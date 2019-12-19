Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Steel Industry Detected in Shares of Carpenter Tech (CRS, SXC, NUE, SCHN, STLD)
Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Carpenter Tech ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.66. Following is Suncoke Energy I with a FCF per share of $1.13. Nucor Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.88.
Schnitzer Steel follows with a FCF per share of $2.01, and Steel Dynamics rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.39.
