Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX, DSPG, MTSI, CEVA, IPHI)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.30. Dsp Group Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.34. Macom Technology ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.47.

Ceva Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.93, and Inphi Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.95.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macom Technology on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.52. Since that call, shares of Macom Technology have fallen 35.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.