Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Dsp Group Inc (DSPG, MTSI, CEVA, IPHI, RMBS)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:45am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Dsp Group Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.34. Macom Technology is next with a FCF per share of $0.47. Ceva Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.93.

Inphi Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.95, and Rambus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.98.

