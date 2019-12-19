Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Semiconductors Industry Detected in Shares of Dsp Group Inc (DSPG, MTSI, CEVA, IPHI, RMBS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Dsp Group Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.34. Macom Technology is next with a FCF per share of $0.47. Ceva Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.93.

Inphi Corp follows with a FCF per share of $0.95, and Rambus Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.98.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Inphi Corp on October 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $64.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Inphi Corp have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor Inphi Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.