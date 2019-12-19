Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Railroads Industry Detected in Shares of Csx Corp (CSX, KSU, GWR, UNP, NSC)

Below are the three companies in the Railroads industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Csx Corp ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.57. Kansas City Sout is next with a FCF per share of $3.82. Genesee & Wyomin ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.07.

Union Pac Corp follows with a FCF per share of $5.00, and Norfolk Southern rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $5.31.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Union Pac Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Union Pac Corp in search of a potential trend change.