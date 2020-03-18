Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Paper Packaging Industry Detected in Shares of Graphic Packagin (GPK, IP, UFPT, SEE, SON)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Graphic Packagin ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.88. Following is Intl Paper Co with a FCF per share of $0.89. Ufp Technologies ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.98.
Sealed Air Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.29, and Sonoco Products rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.60.
