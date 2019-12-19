Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry Detected in Shares of Frank'S Internat (FI, RES, NR, TTI, MDR)
Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Frank'S Internat ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.01. Rpc Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.08. Newpark Resource ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.08.
Tetra Technologi follows with a FCF per share of $0.11, and Mcdermott Intl rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.19.
