Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry Detected in Shares of Noble Corp Plc (NE, RDC, RIG, DO, ATW)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Noble Corp Plc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $1.21. Rowan Companie-A is next with a FCF per share of $1.58. Transocean Ltd ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.65.

Diamond Offshore follows with a FCF per share of $2.58, and Atwood Oceanics rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $6.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atwood Oceanics on September 13th, 2017 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Atwood Oceanics have risen 20.2%. We continue to monitor Atwood Oceanics for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.