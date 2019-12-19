Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Life & Health Insurance Industry Detected in Shares of Trupanion Inc (TRUP, IHC, CIA, LNC, CNO)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Trupanion Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22. Following is Indep Hldg Co with a FCF per share of $1.82. Citizens Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.83.

Lincoln Natl Crp follows with a FCF per share of $3.55, and Cno Financial Gr rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.61.

