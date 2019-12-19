Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Escalade Inc (ESCA, MPX, ELY, NLS, MCFT)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Escalade Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.74. Following is Marine Products with a FCF per share of $0.81. Callaway Golf Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.97.
Nautilus Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.02, and Mcbc Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.19.
