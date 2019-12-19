Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Escalade Inc (ESCA, MPX, ELY, NLS, MCFT)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Escalade Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.74. Following is Marine Products with a FCF per share of $0.81. Callaway Golf Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.97.

Nautilus Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.02, and Mcbc Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Callaway Golf Co on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Callaway Golf Co have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Callaway Golf Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.