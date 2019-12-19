MySmarTrend
Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Products Industry Detected in Shares of Escalade Inc (ESCA, MPX, ELY, NLS, MCFT)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:46am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Escalade Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.74. Following is Marine Products with a FCF per share of $0.81. Callaway Golf Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.97.

Nautilus Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.02, and Mcbc Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.19.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Callaway Golf Co on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Callaway Golf Co have risen 17.7%. We continue to monitor Callaway Golf Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

