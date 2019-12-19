Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta (SEAS, ISCA, PLNT, TRK, SIX)
Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.23. Following is Intl Speedway-A with a FCF per share of $1.04. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.18.
Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.57.
