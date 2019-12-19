MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Leisure Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Seaworld Enterta (SEAS, ISCA, PLNT, TRK, SIX)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:29am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Seaworld Enterta ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.23. Following is Intl Speedway-A with a FCF per share of $1.04. Planet Fitness-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.18.

Speedway Motorsp follows with a FCF per share of $1.61, and Six Flags Entert rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.57.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Planet Fitness-A on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Planet Fitness-A have risen 19.9%. We continue to monitor Planet Fitness-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share seaworld enterta intl speedway-a planet fitness-a speedway motorsp six flags entert

Ticker(s): SEAS ISCA PLNT TRK SIX

Contact Amy Schwartz