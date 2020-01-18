Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry Detected in Shares of General Electric (GE, RAVN, CSL, HON, MMM)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

General Electric ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.35. Raven Industries is next with a FCF per share of $0.91. Carlisle Cos Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $4.74.

Honeywell Intl follows with a FCF per share of $6.48, and 3M Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of General Electric on October 30th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.04. Since that recommendation, shares of General Electric have risen 17.9%. We continue to monitor General Electric for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.