Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry Detected in Shares of Kforce Inc (KFRC, KFY, KELYA, GPX, TBI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Kforce Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.93. Following is Korn/Ferry Intl with a FCF per share of $1.00. Kelly Services-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.22.

Gp Strategies follows with a FCF per share of $1.33, and Trueblue Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.89.

