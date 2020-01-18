MySmarTrend
Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry Detected in Shares of Red Lion Hotels (RLH, NCLH, H, HLT, CCL)

By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Red Lion Hotels ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.20. Norwegian Cruise is next with a FCF per share of $0.94. Hyatt Hotels-A ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.58.

Hilton Worldwide follows with a FCF per share of $2.67, and Carnival Corp rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.29.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Carnival Corp on October 25th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $44.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Carnival Corp have risen 15.8%. We continue to monitor Carnival Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

