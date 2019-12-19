Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Homefurnishing Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Pier 1 Imports (PIR, KIRK, HVT, AAN, BBBY)

Below are the three companies in the Homefurnishing Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Pier 1 Imports ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.16. Following is Kirkland'S Inc with a FCF per share of $1.05. Haverty Furnitur ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.

Aaron'S Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.43, and Bed Bath &Beyond rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.48.

