Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Home Improvement Retail Industry Detected in Shares of Tile Shop Hldgs (TTS, SHOS, LL, LOW, HD)
Below are the three companies in the Home Improvement Retail industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Tile Shop Hldgs ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.10. Sears Hometown A is next with a FCF per share of $0.38. Lumber Liquidato ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.13.
Lowe'S Cos Inc follows with a FCF per share of $4.70, and Home Depot Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $8.60.
