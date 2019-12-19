MySmarTrend
Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Vocera Communica (VCRA, INOV, OMCL, HMSY, HSTM)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:36am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Vocera Communica ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.17. Inovalon Holdi-A is next with a FCF per share of $0.23. Omnicell Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25.

Hms Holdings Cor follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.28.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

