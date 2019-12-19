Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Technology Industry Detected in Shares of Vocera Communica (VCRA, INOV, OMCL, HMSY, HSTM)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Vocera Communica ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.17. Inovalon Holdi-A is next with a FCF per share of $0.23. Omnicell Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.25.
Hms Holdings Cor follows with a FCF per share of $0.82, and Healthstream Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.28.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hms Holdings Cor on August 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $36.70. Since that call, shares of Hms Holdings Cor have fallen 20.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share vocera communica inovalon holdi-a omnicell inc hms holdings cor :hstm healthstream inc