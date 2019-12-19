Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Supplies Industry Detected in Shares of Staar Surgical (STAA, QDEL, OSUR, MMSI, ANIK)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Staar Surgical ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.04. Quidel Corp is next with a FCF per share of $0.30. Orasure Tech ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.40.
Merit Medical follows with a FCF per share of $0.49, and Anika Therapeuti rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.67.
