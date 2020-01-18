Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Services Industry Detected in Shares of Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT, CRVL, RDNT, CCRN, LHCG)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Biotelemetry Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Corvel Corp is next with a FCF per share of $1.08. Radnet Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.14.
Cross Country He follows with a FCF per share of $1.15, and Lhc Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.25.
