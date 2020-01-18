Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Select Medical (SEM, ENSG, CSU, GEN, BKD)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Select Medical ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.04. Ensign Group Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.31. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.53.

Genesis Healthca follows with a FCF per share of $0.60, and Brookdale Sr rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.79.

