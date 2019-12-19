MySmarTrend
Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Facilities Industry Detected in Shares of Select Medical (SEM, ENSG, CSU, GEN, BKD)

Written on Thu, 12/19/2019 - 12:42am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Select Medical ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.04. Ensign Group Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.31. Cap Senior Livin ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.53.

Genesis Healthca follows with a FCF per share of $0.60, and Brookdale Sr rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.79.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Select Medical on May 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Select Medical have risen 50.0%. We continue to monitor Select Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

