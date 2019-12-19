Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry Detected in Shares of Owens & Minor (OMI, PDCO, ACET, CAH, HSIC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Owens & Minor ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.37. Following is Patterson Cos with a FCF per share of $1.22. Aceto Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.32.
Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.96.
