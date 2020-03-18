Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals Industry Detected in Shares of Mosaic Co/The (MOS, IPI, AVD, FMC, MON)

Below are the three companies in the Fertilizers & Agricultural Chemicals industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mosaic Co/The ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.33. Following is Intrepid Potash Inc with a FCF per share of $0.37. Amer Vanguard ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.80.

Fmc Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.86, and Monsanto Co rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $4.53.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monsanto Co on April 9th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $122.11. Since that recommendation, shares of Monsanto Co have risen 4.8%. We continue to monitor Monsanto Co for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.