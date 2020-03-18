Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fabrinet (FN, KE, PKE, CTS, TTMI)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fabrinet ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Kimball Electron is next with a FCF per share of $0.49. Park Electrochem ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.64.

Cts Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.21, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.79.

