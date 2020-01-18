MySmarTrend
Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry Detected in Shares of Fabrinet (FN, KE, PKE, CTS, TTMI)

Written on Sat, 01/18/2020 - 12:37am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Fabrinet ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.07. Following is Kimball Electron with a FCF per share of $0.49. Park Electrochem ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.64.

Cts Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.21, and Ttm Technologies rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.79.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ttm Technologies on June 20th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.87. Since that recommendation, shares of Ttm Technologies have risen 57.0%. We continue to monitor Ttm Technologies for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

