Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Electronic Components Industry Detected in Shares of Corning Inc (GLW, KN, AVX, VSH, BELFB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Components industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Corning Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22. Following is Knowles Corp with a FCF per share of $0.46. Avx Corp ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.77.

Vishay Intertech follows with a FCF per share of $1.36, and Bel Fuse Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.47.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B on November 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Bel Fuse Inc-B have risen 16.8%. We continue to monitor Bel Fuse Inc-B for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.