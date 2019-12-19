Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Construction Materials Industry Detected in Shares of Summit Materia-A (SUM, VMC, USLM, USCR, MLM)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Summit Materia-A ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.90. Vulcan Materials is next with a FCF per share of $1.40. Us Lime & Minera ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $2.32.

Us Concrete Inc follows with a FCF per share of $3.27, and Martin Mar Mtls rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $3.93.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Summit Materia-A on June 27th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $17.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Summit Materia-A have risen 30.3%. We continue to monitor Summit Materia-A for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.